1-min read

AP Inter Results 2018: AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results Will be Announced on April 12. Check Your Grades at bieap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP conducted the AP Intermediate First Year Examination 2018 from 28 February to 17 March and AP Intermediate Second Year examination 2018 from 1 March to 19 March.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2018, 7:37 AM IST
AP Inter Results 2018: AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results Will be Announced on April 12. Check Your Grades at bieap.gov.in
Image for representation.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP is likely to announce Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year result 2018 (class 11) and Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year Results 2018 (Class 12) on April 12. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will announce AP Intermediate First Year and Second Year Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in

The AP Inter 1st year exams took place from 28 February to 17 March, 2018. The AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from 1 March to 19 March. Around 457,292 candidates registered for the AP Board Inter-II exams 2018. To check the AP Inter 1st year Exam Result 2018, AP Inter 2nd year Exam Result 2018, Students can also visit students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net

Students need to follow the steps to check their AP Intermediate first year result 2018 and AP Intermediate second year result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st year and 2nd year Results 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter I and II Results 2018

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other required details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for further reference

Students can get Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 and Andhra Inter First Year Result 2018 on Mobile via SMS.

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 or Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 or Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018

SMS - APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263

SMS - APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2018 or AP Inter First Year Result 2018 or AP Class 11 Result 2018

SMS - APGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263

SMS - APVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Edited by: Puja Menon
