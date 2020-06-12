AP Inter Results 2020: BIEAP Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Results to be Declared Shortly at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will shortly release the AP Inter 1st Year Result 2020 and the AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2020. As it was confirmed earlier, the Manabadi 1st, 2nd-year results will be declared at 4pm. Students who have sat for the Andhra Pradesh class 11 and 12 exams can check their BIEAP Inter Result 2020 on the official website bie.ap.gov.in .

To check the results as soon as they are announced, all the students are advised to keep their hall ticket and roll number handy. The results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam will be announced as per the set grade points system.

The Andhra Pradesh Board students can check their AP Manabadi Inter result 2020 directly here:



Follow latest updates for AP Inter Result 2020 for 1st and 2nd year here.

Here’s how to check AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Result 2020

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for AP 1st and 2nd year Results 2020

Step 3. Login using all the necessary credentials and submit

Step 4. Your Mahabadi 1st and 2nd year intermediate Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the AP Inter Results Marksheet and take a printout for future reference

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exams were initially scheduled to end on March 23, while the results were expected to be announced in April. However, due to the spread of novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown across the nation, the education board decided to postpone the exams. Meanwhile, the pending paper was conducted on June 3.

Students can check their grades at the official website of the state’s education board – bieap.gov.in and other websites, like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in once the results are available online.