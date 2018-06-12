GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
AP Inter Supplementary 1st, 2nd year Results 2018 Announced at bieap.gov.in  
(Image: News18.com)
The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public I and II Year Advanced Supplementary exam results 2018 were released today (June 12) at around 12.00 PM on the official website of the board - bieap.gov.in. The AP Inter Supplementary 1st, 2nd year Results 2018 was announced by Andhra Pradesh state education minister Ganta Srinivasarao.
Students can check their respective results at bieap.gov.in. The result will also be available on these websites such as - manabadi.com and indiaresults.com

The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary exams were held in the month of May 2018 while the annual exams for the AP 1st year began from February 28 and the 2nd year exams started from March 2.

How to check AP Inter Result 2018

Step 1 Click on the official website - bieap.gov.in

Step 2 Click on the results link available on the homepage

Step 3 Enter the required details in the box provided

Step 4 Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer or mobile
 Step 5 Download the result and take a printout for future reference

| Edited by: Puja Menon
