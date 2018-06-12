English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AP Inter Supplementary 1st, 2nd year Results 2018 Announced at bieap.gov.in
The AP Inter Supplementary 1st, 2nd year Results 2018 was announced by Andhra Pradesh state education minister Ganta Srinivasarao.
(Image: News18.com)
The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public I and II Year Advanced Supplementary exam results 2018 were released today (June 12) at around 12.00 PM on the official website of the board - bieap.gov.in. The AP Inter Supplementary 1st, 2nd year Results 2018 was announced by Andhra Pradesh state education minister Ganta Srinivasarao.
Students can check their respective results at bieap.gov.in. The result will also be available on these websites such as - manabadi.com and indiaresults.com
The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary exams were held in the month of May 2018 while the annual exams for the AP 1st year began from February 28 and the 2nd year exams started from March 2.
How to check AP Inter Result 2018
Step 1 Click on the official website - bieap.gov.in
Step 2 Click on the results link available on the homepage
Step 3 Enter the required details in the box provided
Step 4 Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer or mobile
Step 5 Download the result and take a printout for future reference
