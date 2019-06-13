AP Inter Supply Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh to Announce AP Inter Supply Result 2019 Today at bieap.gov.in
Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP Inter Supply Result 2019 for supplementary examinations on the official website bieap.gov.in
Image for representation.
AP Inter Supply Result 2019 | The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Intermediate result for supplementary examinations tentatively today June 13 (Thursday). The AP Inter Supply Result 2019, AP Inter Supplementary 2019 Result, BIEAP AP Inter Supply Result 2019 will be published on the exam convener BIEAP’s official website bieap.gov.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana State SSC Public Examinations will also host the AP Inter Supply Result 2019 on results.cgg.gov.in . The class 11, 12 supplementary examinations were held from May 14 to May 22 for students who failed in one or two subjects. Reportedly, 5 lakh students took the test to clear their exam in the second attempt. According to The Indian Express report, if the AP Inter Supply Result 2019 is not declared today, then, by June 15 the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will announce the AP Inter Supply Result 2019.
AP Inter Supply Result 2019: Step to get class 11, 12 revised scores
Step 1- Visit official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education bieap.gov.in
Step 2- Look for a link reading AP Inter Supply Result 2019
Step 3- Click on the link and on new window enter the required details
Step 4- Click on submit to view AP class 11, 12 revised scores
Step 5- The AP Inter Supply Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Take a printout for future reference.
Once, the AP Inter Supplementary 2019 result is declared in Andhra Pradesh, candidates waiting for their revised scorecard can check it on alternative portals- examresults and manabadi.co.in.
