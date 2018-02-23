AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Exam 2018 Hall Tickets Released at jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in, Download Now

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Exam 2018 Hall Tickets for General/Vocational courses have been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh on its official website - jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.The Intermediate First Year exams are scheduled to begin on 28th February 2018 and end on 17th March 2018, while Second Year exams will commence from 2nd March 2018 and conclude on 19th March 2018. The board has already concluded the Practical examination for General courses on 21st February 2018, this week.Candidates gearing up for 1st and 2nd year Intermediate exams can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now.– Visit the official website of Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh - https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in/– Under 'Hall Tickets Download', click on First Year or Second Year as per your course year– Select your course is whether General or Vocational, Enter Roll number or SSC Exam number, and click on Get Hall Ticket– Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in/FirstYearHallTickets.eduDirect Link - https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in/SecondYearHallTickets.edu