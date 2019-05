AP LAWCET 2019 Result Declared at sche.ap.gov.in, Check Your Score Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2019) today at 12pm. The Andhra Pradesh LAWCET 2019 Result was declared on the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in . All the students who sat for 2019 AP LAWCET Examination can check their results from the official website of APSCHE. However, all the candidates will be able to download the score card on May 22. The AP LAWCET Examination 2019 is conducted by APSCHE for admission to law courses in various Andhra Pradesh colleges. This year, the AP LAWCET 2019 examination was conducted on May 6 and a total of 11,492 candidates appeared for the LAWCET entrance exam 2019 for 8,804 seats available across Andhra Pradesh.According to a Times of India report, the AP LAWCET Entrance Examination result 2019, AP LAWCET 2019 Result was declared by AP Higher Education Council Chairman S Vijaya Raju and LAWCET Chairman Prof SM Rahmatullah at the Amravati office. Venkata Siva Reddy of Kadapa district has secured the first rank at the three-year LLB programme in AP LAWCET 2019.Step 1: Visit the official website of exam-conducting body APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.ap/lawcet Step 2: Click on the direct link to check AP LAWCET 2019 ResultStep 3: Login to the website to check your LAWCET 2019 Result using your User ID and PasswordStep 4: Click on ‘View AP LAWCET 2019 Result’ Option given at the bottomStep 5: Your AP LAWCET 2019 Result will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Download the AP LAWCET 2019 Result as PDF or take printout of the scorecard for future reference.