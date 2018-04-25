English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP LAWCET / EdCET Result 2018 to be Released Today at sche.ap.gov.in
The preliminary answer keys and response sheets were released earlier this week for both the exams.
Representative image.
AP LAWCET & EdCET Result 2018 is scheduled to be released today on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in. Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur and Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati had organized the Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2018, respectively, on behalf of APSCHE on 19th April 2018.
The preliminary answer keys and response sheets were released earlier this week for both the exams. Candidates who are awaiting results must login to their candidate profiles by entering their Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to check their result and download the AP LAWCET 2018 and (AP EdCET) 2018 Score Card once the results are made available by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.
Candidates who will successfully score the minimum qualification marks will be eligible to get admissions as per Common Entrance Test merit lists.
How to check AP LAWCET / EdCET Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on AP LAWCET-18 or AP EdCET-18 Tab
Step 3 – Click on Results live link
Step 4 – Enter the required details
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
