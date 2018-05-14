English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2018 Results Today at sche.ap.gov.in
Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur had organized the Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) on behalf of APSCHE on April 19, 2018
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2018 Results are scheduled to be released today by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, (AP SCHE) on its official website – sche.ap.gov.in. ‘** AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET 2018 Results will be released on 14-May-2018’ read an official notification. Candidates awaiting results of AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2018 must keep a close eye on the official website to check their result as it is released by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapur.
Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur had organized the Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) on behalf of APSCHE on 19th April 2018, last month and was scheduled to release the result on 25th April 2018. However, the same got postponed until 10th May 2018, but was not released.
The latest update shows the result to be declared today, i.e. 14th May 2018. Candidates can visit the below direct url and enter Registration Number and Hall Ticket Number to check their result:
https://sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_HomePage.aspx
Once the results are declared, the counseling will be organized by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, (AP SCHE) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in various Law Colleges, Institutions and Universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
