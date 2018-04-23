English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP LAWCET/EdCET 2018 Response Sheets Released at sche.ap.gov.in; Final Result Expected on 25th April 2018
Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu had conducted the Andhra Pradesh Law (AP LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) while Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati had organized the Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2018 on 19th April 2018, last week, on behalf of APSCHE in two sessions.
Screen grab of the official website of APSCHE.
AP LAWCET/EdCET 2018 Response Sheets have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on its official website - sche.ap.gov.in. Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu had conducted the Andhra Pradesh Law (AP LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) while Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati had organized the Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2018 on 19th April 2018, last week, on behalf of APSCHE in two sessions. Candidates who had appeared for the same must download their Response Sheet now from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to download AP LAWCET/EdCET 2018 Response Sheets?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on AP LAWCET-18 or AP EdCET-18 Tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Response Sheets’ link
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and Edcet/Lawcet Hall Ticket Number and click on Get Key Details
Step 5 – Download the Response Sheets and save or take a printout for further reference
The result of AP LAWCET/EdCET 2018 exams is scheduled to be declared on 25th April 2018 i.e. Wednesday, this week on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
