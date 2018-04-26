English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP LAWCET/PGLCET Result 2018 After 30th April 2018, Next Week!
Candidates who had appeared for the exam need to wait and return to APSCHE’s online portal to check their result.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET Results 2018 have been postponed until 30th April 2018. ‘AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET 2018 Results will be released after 30-Apr-2018’ read the latest notification on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in.
Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur had organized the Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) on behalf of APSCHE on 19th April 2018 and was scheduled to release the result on 25th April 2018, this week. However, as per the above mentioned notification, the results stand deferred to next week.
The reason for this delay has not been cited on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam need to wait and return to APSCHE’s online portal to check their result. Candidates must keep their Registration Number and Hall Ticket Number handy for checking their scores.
APSCHE had earlier released candidates’ response sheets online. The same are available for download at http://sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_ResponseSheet.aspx
