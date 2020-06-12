AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Results to be Declared Today at bie.ap.gov.in

List of Websites to Check AP Inter Result 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh Board students can check their Manabadi results at the official website of the state’s education board at bieap.gov.in. In case the website crashes, they can check other websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in once the results are available online.
How to check the AP Manabadi Intermediate results for class 11 and 12 students:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for AP Inter 2nd year Results 2020
Step 3: On the login page, fill in using exam roll number and other details
Step 4: Verify and submit all the required details
Step 5: Your AP 2nd year Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed
Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference
Where to Check AP Inter Results | The Andhra Pradesh Board (BIEAP) will release the 1st and 2nd year Results together on the official website of Manabadi at bie.ap.gov.in. Students are advised to keep an eye out on the official website 12:30pm onwards as the Andhra Pradesh board is expected to upload the grades by 4pm.
(Image: News18.com)
The BIEAP exams were initially scheduled to end on March 23 and the inter results were expected to be announced in April. But with the spike in the coronavirus cases across the country, the Andhra Pradesh board was forced to defer the exams. The pending exams of Modern Language paper-II and Geography were conducted on June 3.
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: When and where to check
Students can check their grades at the official website of the state’s education board – bieap.gov.in and other websites, like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in once the results are available online.
This year, there will be no press conferences keeping the precautions in mind to check the rapid spread of COVID-19 infection.
