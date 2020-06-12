AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Results to be Declared Today at bie.ap.gov.in

Jun 12, 2020 10:12 am (IST)

How to check the AP Manabadi Intermediate results for class 11 and 12 students:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for AP Inter 2nd year Results 2020

Step 3: On the login page, fill in using exam roll number and other details

Step 4: Verify and submit all the required details

Step 5: Your AP 2nd year Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference