 AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Results to be Declared Today at bie.ap.gov.in - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Results to be Declared Today at bie.ap.gov.in

News18.com | June 12, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020 Live Updates | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is set to release the inter results today. While the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be announced at 12:30pm, the scores can be checked online at 4pm. The AP Manabadi intermediate results will be released on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Around 10.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations this year in Andhra Pradesh.


Read More
Jun 12, 2020 11:18 am (IST)

List of Websites to Check AP Inter Result 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh Board students can check their Manabadi results at the official website of the state’s education board at bieap.gov.in. In case the website crashes, they can check other websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in once the results are available online.

Jun 12, 2020 11:11 am (IST)

The Andhra Pradesh board results are usually released in the month of April. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement got delayed. This year, the Board will not hold a press conference for declaring the result. List of toppers would be released online.

Jun 12, 2020 11:09 am (IST)

Last year, the pass percentage of class 11 stood at 60 per cent. The Manabadi Board students will be asked to enter their roll numbers and date of birth at the time of result checking.

Jun 12, 2020 10:53 am (IST)

Around 9 Lakh Students Await AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2020 | Last year, the Andhra Pradesh 2nd year results was declared on April 12 and 72% passed the AP Inter exams. This year, around 9 lakh students are waiting for the BIE Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2020.

Jun 12, 2020 10:45 am (IST)

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2020 can also be checked via SMS. The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will include the personal details of the student, their roll number, total marks, percentage and grades.

Jun 12, 2020 10:39 am (IST)

This year, the BIEAP conducted the AP Inter exams from March 4 to 21. The last exam for AP Intermediate, which was postponed due to novel coronavirus lockdown, was scheduled on June 3.

Jun 12, 2020 10:37 am (IST)

Keep Admit Cards Ready | The students of the Andhra Pradesh Board 1st and 2nd year are requested to keep their hall ticket handy in order to check their intermediate result. The students can check the Manabadi AP results 2020 by entering their roll numbers.

Jun 12, 2020 10:34 am (IST)

Keeping the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection in view, the Andhra Pradesh Board has decided to not conduct a press conference this year for the announcement of the AP Manabadi Inter results. 

Jun 12, 2020 10:12 am (IST)

How to check the AP Manabadi Intermediate results for class 11 and 12 students:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for AP Inter 2nd year Results 2020

Step 3: On the login page, fill in using exam roll number and other details

Step 4: Verify and submit all the required details

Step 5: Your AP 2nd year Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference

Jun 12, 2020 10:02 am (IST)

Where to Check AP Inter Results | The Andhra Pradesh Board (BIEAP) will release the 1st and 2nd year Results together on the official website of Manabadi at bie.ap.gov.in. Students are advised to keep an eye out on the official website 12:30pm onwards as the Andhra Pradesh board is expected to upload the grades by 4pm.

Jun 12, 2020 9:58 am (IST)

AP Inter Result 2020 Today | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will be announcing the AP Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year results today at 12:30pm, however, the scores can be checked online at 4pm. 

AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Results to be Declared Today at bie.ap.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)

The BIEAP exams were initially scheduled to end on March 23 and the inter results were expected to be announced in April. But with the spike in the coronavirus cases across the country, the Andhra Pradesh board was forced to defer the exams. The pending exams of Modern Language paper-II and Geography were conducted on June 3.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: When and where to check

Students can check their grades at the official website of the state’s education board – bieap.gov.in and other websites, like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in once the results are available online.

[hq]How to check the AP Manabadi Intermediate results for class 11 and 12 students:
[/hq]
[hans]Step 1: [hans][hstep]Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in[/hstep]

Step 2: [hstep]Click on the link for AP Inter 2nd year Results 2020[/hstep]

Step 3: [hstep]On the login page, fill in using exam roll number and other details[/hstep]

Step 4: [hstep]Verify and submit all the required details[/hstep]

Step 5: [hstep]Your AP 2nd year Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed[/hstep]

Step 6: [hstep]Download the marksheet for future reference[/hstep][/hans]

This year, there will be no press conferences keeping the precautions in mind to check the rapid spread of COVID-19 infection.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery