AP PCC Lauds Chandy For 50 Years As Kerala MLA

Amaravati:: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has congratulated former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on completing Golden Jubilee as the MLA of Puthupally constituency. “Your political career has been very illustrious and exemplary for everyone not only in the (Congress) party but also for all those who opt for politics as their career.

You have got an envious record of serving the people of Kerala for more than 50 years as the minister of Labour, Home and Finance and twice as the Chief Minister,” APCC president Sake Sailajanath said in a congratulatory message to Chandy. The AICC general secretary is in charge of the party affairs in Andhra Pradesh.

Sailajanath noted that it was very rare and gratifying for any politician to serve the people for such a long period, from 1970 to 2020, as a legislator, minister and the Chief Minister, providing good governance in all these positions. “The prestigious award for Public Service bestowed upon you by the United Nations is a great achievement,” Sailajanath told Chandy.

The APCC president said it has been an honour for the AP Congress to have Chandy as the in charge for the past 2 years. “We wish that you continue to guide us for many more years to come during this difficult and testing period for the party in the state,” he added..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor