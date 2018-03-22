GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AP PGECET 2018 Application Process Begins at sche.ap.gov.in, Apply Before 20th April to Avoid Late Fee

APSCHE is scheduled to organize the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 (AP PGECET 2018) from 10th May 2018 to 12th May 2018.

Updated:March 22, 2018, 3:31 PM IST
The AP State Council of Higher Education website.
AP PGECET 2018 online application process has begun on the official website of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) – sche.ap.gov.in. APSCHE is scheduled to organize the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 (AP PGECET 2018) from 10th May 2018 to 12th May 2018. Candidates aspiring admissions in M.Tech, M.Pharma and other programmes in engineering, pharmacy, and technology in the institutions, colleges and universities of the state of Andhra Pradesh must apply online on or before 20th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for AP PGECET 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘AP PGECET – 18’ tab

Step 3 – Pay the Application Fee to register yourself and then fill the application form

Step 4 – Complete the application process and take a printout of confirmation page for further reference

Direct Link - http://sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/PGECET/PGECET_HomePage.aspx

AP PGECET 2018 – Important Dates:

Online Registration Begins – 21st March 2018
Last Date to Submit Online Application (without late fee) – 20th April 2018
Last Date to Submit Online Application (with late fee of Rs. 2000/-) – 4th May 2018
Correction of online application data – 25th April 2018 – 4th May 2018
Download Hall Tickets – 1st May 2018 Onwards
AP PGECET 2018 – Application Fee:

Registration fee Rs.1000 for OC/BC and Rs.500/- for SC/ST category candidates.

Candidates can refer to the official Instruction Booklet at the url mentioned below:
http://sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/PDF/APPGECET2018_InstructionBooklet.pdf

