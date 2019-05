AP PGECET Result 2019: Andhra University to Release AP PGECET Result Today at sche.ap.gov.in

|The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam is expected to release the AP PGECET 2019 result today. All the Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2019 Examination can check their result from the official website.The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Admission Test (PGECET) was conducted by Andhra University, Vishakapatnam, on behalf of APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education). The AP PGECET Result 2019 will be released in the online mode only and candidates can check result at sche.ap.gov.in All the candidates who are awaiting their 2019 AP PGECET Result are advised to keep their AP PGECET 2019 Admit card handy as they will be required to login details such as AP PGECET Registration Number. The AP PGECET Hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website. The Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2019 Exam was conducted from May 2 to May 4. The AP PGECET is conducted for admission to various post graduate engineering courses offered by Andhra universities.Step 1: To check your AP PGECET Result, go to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in Step 2: Click on the link ‘AP PGECET 2019’.Step 3: After clicking on the AP PGECET Result 2019 link, you will be redirected to a new pageStep 4: On the new page, you will be required to enter your log-in details.Step 5: Enter asked credentials including AP PGECET 2019 Registration NumberStep 6: Your AP PGECET 2019 result card will be displayed on the screenStep 7: Download the AP PGECET result for further use.The qualifying percentage of AP PGECET 2019 is 25 percent i.e., 30 marks out of a total of 120. However, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST category candidates. All the successful candidates of AP PGECET 2019 will be eligible to appear for admission counseling.