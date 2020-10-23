AP PGECET Results 2020 Announced at Official Website; Here is How You can Check

AP PGECET results 2020 have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Those who appeared for AP PGECET 2020 can check their AP PGECET results 2020 on the

official website of the exam.

AP PGECET 2020 was conducted by Andhra University on behalf of the APSCHE. This year, Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) took place from September 28 to September 30.

How to check AP PGECET 2020 results

Step 1: Google AP PGECET results 2020 or enter the url, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results option

Step 3: Enter registration number and PGECET hall ticket number to log in

Step 4: Click on View Result

Step 5: Result will appear on screen

Candidates should download and take printout of the AP PGECET 2020 result for future reference. Counselling process for the AP PGECET 2020 admission to various colleges of the state will start soon.

AP PGECET 2020 preliminary answer key was released on October 1. Candidates who appeared for AP PGECET 2020 were also provided an opportunity to raise objections to answers given in the preliminary answer key. The last date to send objections was October 3. The Andhra Pradesh University also put out AP PGECET 2020 question papers and response sheets along with the preliminary answer key.

AP PGECET results 2020 have been announced after taking into consideration the objections raised by candidates to answers in the AP PGECET 2020 preliminary key.

AP PGECET is conducted for admission to postgraduate engineering or pharmacy courses in various colleges of Andhra Pradesh. To appear for AP PGECET, candidates should have passed their Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks from an All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or University Grants Commission (UGC) approved institute. The minimum marks criterion for candidates belonging to the reserved category is that they should have cleared Bachelor course with at least 45 per cent marks.