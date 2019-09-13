AP Police Constable Mains Merit List Released at slprb.ap.gov.in; How to Check
The candidates who had appeared in the examination can now check the merit list through the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.
Representative image.
AP Police Constable merit list 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh State-Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the merit list for the recruitment exam which was conducted for the post of constable. The AP State-Level Police Recruitment Board result was declared in January.
Last year, a notification was released to fill 2,723 posts for SCT PC (Civil) for both men and women, SCT PC (AR) for both men and women, SCT PC (APSP) for men in Police Department and Warders for both men and women in Prisons and Correctional Dept, and Firemen in AP Fire and Emergency Services Department.
AP Constable result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “download merit list” link
Step 3: A pdf file with selected names of the candidates will appear on your screen
Step 4: Download it, and keep a print out for further reference.
