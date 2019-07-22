AP Police Sub Inspector Final Merit List 2019 Declared, Check Result at slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police SI final merit list 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released the final SI merit list for the year 2019 on Monday, July 22. The AP Police final merit list for various posts including SCT SI (Civil) (Men & Women), SCT RSI (AR) (Men & Women), SCT RSI (APSP) (Men), Dy. Jailor (Men & Women) and Station Fire Officers (Men) was released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh police at slprb.ap.gov.in. However, the candidates might face some difficulty as the AP Police website seems unresponsive since the declaration of the AP Police SI final merit list 2019.

APSLPRB Andhra Pradesh SI main results: Here’s How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh police at slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘latest news’ find, check out different provisional list for final SI merit list for the year 2019

Step 3: The candidates will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: In the new window, fill-in your details and check the result

Step 5: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download AP Police SI final merit list 2019, and take a print out for further reference.

It is to be noticed that the AP Police recruitment board released the final Written exam marks on June 21. Along with the AP SI Police exam final written marks, the candidates were also allowed to apply for verification of any or all of the 4 Papers.

The AP Police SI recruitment final written examination was conducted by APSLPRB from February 23 to February 24 this year, where a total number of 31,560 candidates appeared.