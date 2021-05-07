AP Police Traces Missing Oxygen Tanker On Time, Saves Lives of Over 400 Patients

Andhra Pradesh police force saved the lives of nearly 400 patients on Friday. A Vijayawada-bound oxygen tanker went missing late on Thursday night. Nearly 400 patients, presently being treated at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada, were dependent on the tanker for their survival. Within minutes of the tracking system failed, the Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada alerted all those SPs whose jurisdiction fell on the way to Vijayawada from Odisha. All the alerted units of the AP Police sprang into action and traced the missing tanker to a dhaba in the East Godavari district’s Dharmavaram.

Investigation revealed that the driver had stopped at the dhaba due to fatigue caused by the number of trips driven by him. Understanding the situation, orders were given by higher officials to the local police to ensure that an experienced home guard accompanies the driver throughout the way and that the tanker is escorted to the destination using the ‘green channel’ as soon as possible. Due to the proactive steps taken by the police force, the oxygen reached GGH Vijayawada on time and the patients could continue their fight against Covid-19.

