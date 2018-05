AP Polycet Result 2018 available on manabadi.com; Check Now

AP POLYCET 2018 Result is available on third party results website - manabadi.com The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh had organized the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test on 27April 2018, last month. Candidates who had appeared in the same can follow the instructions below and check their result online now:Step 1 – Visit the results website - http://www.manabadi.com Step 2 – Click on AP Polycet Results 2018 Step 3 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number and click on PrintStep 4 – Details will appear in the Results form belowStep 5 – Take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.results.manabadi.co.in/2018/AP/Polycet/andhra-pradesh-polycet-results-2018-1005.htm The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is an entrance exam which is conducted across the state of Andhra Pradesh for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering, Non-Engineering and Technology Diploma Courses offered in various Polytechnics and Technical Institutions including aided as well as unaided or private institutes running as second shift in Private Engineering Colleges of the state.