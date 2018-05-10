English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP Polycet Result 2018 available on manabadi.com; Check Now
The AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is an entrance exam conducted across the state of Andhra Pradesh for candidates seeking admissions to various Polytechnics and Technical Institutions in the state.
AP POLYCET 2018 Result is available on third party results website - manabadi.com.
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh had organized the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test on 27th April 2018, last month. Candidates who had appeared in the same can follow the instructions below and check their result online now:
How to check AP Polycet 2018 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the results website - http://www.manabadi.com
Step 2 – Click on AP Polycet Results 2018
Step 3 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number and click on Print
Step 4 – Details will appear in the Results form below
Step 5 – Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.results.manabadi.co.in/2018/AP/Polycet/andhra-pradesh-polycet-results-2018-1005.htm
About AP POLYCET 2018:
The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is an entrance exam which is conducted across the state of Andhra Pradesh for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering, Non-Engineering and Technology Diploma Courses offered in various Polytechnics and Technical Institutions including aided as well as unaided or private institutes running as second shift in Private Engineering Colleges of the state.
