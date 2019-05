AP POLYCET Result 2019 Declared at polycet.co.in; Here’s Direct Link, Steps to Download Rank Card

The Andhra Pradesh’s State Board of Technical Education and Training has declared the online AP POLYCET 2019 result. The exam conducting body Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has published the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test result or commonly called as AP POLYCET result 2019 on its official website polycet.co.in . Candidates can check the official website and can download the online rank card for future reference.The written examination for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test was conducted on April 30 and the time duration was 120 minutes. Result seekers can also avail their rank card of 2019 AP POLYCET Result through offline ways by visiting nearest AP POLYCET authorized help centers. Apart from AP State Board of Technical Education and Training’s official website, the AP POLYCET Result 2019 can also be checked at myap.e-pragati.in and examresults.net Steps to download AP POLYCET 2019 Rank Card:Step 1- Visit the AP POLYCET’s official website polycet.co.in Step 2- Click on to the link that reads ‘2019 AP POLYCET Result’Step 3- On the redirected window, enter the required detailsStep 4- Click on the submit button.Step 5-Your AP POLYCET result 2019 in PDF will appear on the screen.Download and take a printout of AP POLYCET 2019 result and keep the hard copy for future use. Enter your roll number correctly before checking the marks scored by you. The state level exam is held each year for offering admission in diploma course at Polytechnics.