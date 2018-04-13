GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018 begins for 94 MTS Posts, Register before 12th May 2018

Class 10th passed or ITI certification holders are eligible to apply for these posts.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 13, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018 begins for 94 MTS Posts, Register before 12th May 2018
Screen grab of the AP Postal Circle.
AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018 has begun to fill 94 vacancies for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle - appost.in. Class 10th passed or ITI certification holders are eligible to apply for these posts. The application process will conclude on 12th May 2018, next month, and interested candidates must register online on or before the due date by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://appost.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here for Andhra Pradesh Circle MTS Direct Recruitment for the year 2016-17 Notification & Apply Online’
Step 3 – Click on Apply, fill the required information and generate a fee challan
Step 4 – Pay the fee at the nearest departmental post office and keep the receipt
Step 5 – Submit the application form online with fee payment details
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://180.179.13.165/indpostapmts18live/frmJobDetails.aspx

Fee Payment:

Application Fee: Rs.100
Examination Fee: Rs.400

Important Dates:

Online Registration Begins – 12th April 2018
Online Registration Ends – 12th May 2018, 11:59PM
Last date to Pay Fee at Post Offices – 14th May 2018
Last date for Online Application Submission – 18th May 2018

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be a Class 10th passed or ITI from a recognized Education Board/Institution.

Age-Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 12th May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of Government of India.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be placed in Level 1 as per 7th CPC pay matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.18,000/- per month along with admissible allowances.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Aptitude Test of 100 marks which will carry Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each viz:
Part A – General Knowledge 25 Questions
Part B – Mathematics 25 Questions
Part C – Languages 50 Questions viz:
i) English 25 Questions and ii) Telugu 25 Questions

Interested and eligible candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand the job details at the url mentioned below:
http://180.179.13.165/indpostapmts18live/Document/AdvtPDF/12-04-2018.pdf

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You