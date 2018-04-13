AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018 begins for 94 MTS Posts, Register before 12th May 2018

AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018 has begun to fill 94 vacancies for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle - appost.in. Class 10th passed or ITI certification holders are eligible to apply for these posts. The application process will conclude on 12th May 2018, next month, and interested candidates must register online on or before the due date by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://appost.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here for Andhra Pradesh Circle MTS Direct Recruitment for the year 2016-17 Notification & Apply Online’Step 3 – Click on Apply, fill the required information and generate a fee challanStep 4 – Pay the fee at the nearest departmental post office and keep the receiptStep 5 – Submit the application form online with fee payment detailsStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceApplication Fee: Rs.100Examination Fee: Rs.400Online Registration Begins – 12th April 2018Online Registration Ends – 12th May 2018, 11:59PMLast date to Pay Fee at Post Offices – 14th May 2018Last date for Online Application Submission – 18th May 2018The applicant must be a Class 10th passed or ITI from a recognized Education Board/Institution.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 12th May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of Government of India.The selected candidates will be placed in Level 1 as per 7th CPC pay matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.18,000/- per month along with admissible allowances.Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Aptitude Test of 100 marks which will carry Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each viz:Part A – General Knowledge 25 QuestionsPart B – Mathematics 25 QuestionsPart C – Languages 50 Questions viz:i) English 25 Questions and ii) Telugu 25 QuestionsInterested and eligible candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand the job details at the url mentioned below: