English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018 begins for 94 MTS Posts, Register before 12th May 2018
Class 10th passed or ITI certification holders are eligible to apply for these posts.
Screen grab of the AP Postal Circle.
AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018 has begun to fill 94 vacancies for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle - appost.in. Class 10th passed or ITI certification holders are eligible to apply for these posts. The application process will conclude on 12th May 2018, next month, and interested candidates must register online on or before the due date by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://appost.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here for Andhra Pradesh Circle MTS Direct Recruitment for the year 2016-17 Notification & Apply Online’
Step 3 – Click on Apply, fill the required information and generate a fee challan
Step 4 – Pay the fee at the nearest departmental post office and keep the receipt
Step 5 – Submit the application form online with fee payment details
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://180.179.13.165/indpostapmts18live/frmJobDetails.aspx
Fee Payment:
Application Fee: Rs.100
Examination Fee: Rs.400
Important Dates:
Online Registration Begins – 12th April 2018
Online Registration Ends – 12th May 2018, 11:59PM
Last date to Pay Fee at Post Offices – 14th May 2018
Last date for Online Application Submission – 18th May 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Class 10th passed or ITI from a recognized Education Board/Institution.
Age-Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 12th May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of Government of India.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 1 as per 7th CPC pay matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.18,000/- per month along with admissible allowances.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Aptitude Test of 100 marks which will carry Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each viz:
Part A – General Knowledge 25 Questions
Part B – Mathematics 25 Questions
Part C – Languages 50 Questions viz:
i) English 25 Questions and ii) Telugu 25 Questions
Interested and eligible candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand the job details at the url mentioned below:
http://180.179.13.165/indpostapmts18live/Document/AdvtPDF/12-04-2018.pdf
Also Watch
How to apply for AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://appost.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here for Andhra Pradesh Circle MTS Direct Recruitment for the year 2016-17 Notification & Apply Online’
Step 3 – Click on Apply, fill the required information and generate a fee challan
Step 4 – Pay the fee at the nearest departmental post office and keep the receipt
Step 5 – Submit the application form online with fee payment details
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://180.179.13.165/indpostapmts18live/frmJobDetails.aspx
Fee Payment:
Application Fee: Rs.100
Examination Fee: Rs.400
Important Dates:
Online Registration Begins – 12th April 2018
Online Registration Ends – 12th May 2018, 11:59PM
Last date to Pay Fee at Post Offices – 14th May 2018
Last date for Online Application Submission – 18th May 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Class 10th passed or ITI from a recognized Education Board/Institution.
Age-Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 12th May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of Government of India.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 1 as per 7th CPC pay matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.18,000/- per month along with admissible allowances.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Aptitude Test of 100 marks which will carry Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each viz:
Part A – General Knowledge 25 Questions
Part B – Mathematics 25 Questions
Part C – Languages 50 Questions viz:
i) English 25 Questions and ii) Telugu 25 Questions
Interested and eligible candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand the job details at the url mentioned below:
http://180.179.13.165/indpostapmts18live/Document/AdvtPDF/12-04-2018.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|16
|8
|11
|35
|1
|Australia
|63
|48
|50
|161
|2
|England
|29
|33
|30
|92
|4
|Canada
|13
|29
|19
|61
|5
|South Africa
|11
|10
|12
|33
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|10
|32
|7
|Scotland
|8
|13
|18
|39
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|3
|12
|9
|Wales
|7
|9
|11
|27
|10
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|9
|19
|11
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|12
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|3
|12
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|4
|8
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|3
|4
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- CWG 2018: Athletes Rakesh Babu, KT Irfan Sent Home For Suspected Doping
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.8 Crore
- [Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets