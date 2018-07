AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 Out at bse.ap.gov.in, Check Now!

AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 have been released today i.e. on 6th July 2018 by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh on its official website - bse.ap.gov.in The annual examination was conducted for SSC from 15th March to 29th March 2018 by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and the main results were declared on 29th April 2018.Approximately 6.6 Lakh candidates had appeared for the examination and over a lakh candidates had got supply in their exam results.Candidates who had appeared for the AP SSC 10th Supplementary exams can check their result on third party results partner Manabadi.com by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.manabadi.com Step 2 – Click on link, ‘AP SSC Advanced Supply Results 2018 - Andhra Pradesh 10th Result @ manabadi.com’Step 3 – Click on link ‘AP Board of Secondary Education SSC Advanced Supplementary 2018 Results – Available Now’Step 3 – Enter Hall Ticket number and select AP SSC from the drop downStep 4 – Click on ‘Submit’Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference