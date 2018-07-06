GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 Out at bse.ap.gov.in, Check Now!

The annual examination was conducted for SSC from 15th March to 29th March 2018 by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and the main results were declared on 29th April 2018.

Partner Content

Updated:July 6, 2018, 2:32 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 have been released today i.e. on 6th July 2018 by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh on its official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

Approximately 6.6 Lakh candidates had appeared for the examination and over a lakh candidates had got supply in their exam results.

Candidates who had appeared for the AP SSC 10th Supplementary exams can check their result on third party results partner Manabadi.com by following the instructions given below:

How to check Results AP SSC 10th Supplementary 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.manabadi.com
Step 2 – Click on link, ‘AP SSC Advanced Supply Results 2018 - Andhra Pradesh 10th Result @ manabadi.com’
Step 3 – Click on link ‘AP Board of Secondary Education SSC Advanced Supplementary 2018 Results – Available Now’
Step 3 – Enter Hall Ticket number and select AP SSC from the drop down
Step 4 – Click on ‘Submit’
Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - http://www.results.manabadi.co.in/2018/AP/SSC-Sup/Andhra-pradesh-ssc-10th-class-Supplementary-results-2018-0607.htm

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
