English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 Will be Declared in May First Week on bse.ap.gov.in
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018.
(image: screengrab)
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the AP SSC results 2018 or Andhra 10th Class Results 2018 in the first week of May. All the students who have appeared for AP SSC Class 10 examination can check their AP SSC results 2018 on the official website bse.ap.gov.in
The Andhra Board SSC Examination Result 2018 is generally announced in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018. The AP SSC Class 10 examinations started with the First language paper-I and ended with SSC Vocational theory paper.
Steps to check the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future reference
Students can check their Andhra SSC Results 2018 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS
Step: SMS - SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BESAP) authorities had made it mandatory this year for students to carry their Aadhaar cards inside the exam halls.
57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district.
Also Watch
The Andhra Board SSC Examination Result 2018 is generally announced in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018. The AP SSC Class 10 examinations started with the First language paper-I and ended with SSC Vocational theory paper.
Steps to check the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future reference
Students can check their Andhra SSC Results 2018 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS
Step: SMS - SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BESAP) authorities had made it mandatory this year for students to carry their Aadhaar cards inside the exam halls.
57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district.
Also Watch
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|6
|2
|3
|11
|1
|Australia
|23
|20
|24
|67
|2
|England
|17
|17
|6
|40
|3
|Canada
|7
|11
|8
|26
|5
|Scotland
|4
|6
|8
|18
|6
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Wales
|3
|3
|2
|8
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- He's Judged Before His Crime is Proven: When SRK Defended Salman Khan
- Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell
- IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Streaming, When & Where to Watch, TV Timings IST