AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 Will be Declared in May First Week on bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2018, 1:37 PM IST
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the AP SSC results 2018 or Andhra 10th Class Results 2018 in the first week of May. All the students who have appeared for AP SSC Class 10 examination can check their AP SSC results 2018 on the official website bse.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Board SSC Examination Result 2018 is generally announced in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018. The AP SSC Class 10 examinations started with the First language paper-I and ended with SSC Vocational theory paper.

Steps to check the  Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination 2018:

Step 1: Log on to official website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided

Step 4: Click to submit

Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future reference

Students can check their Andhra SSC Results 2018 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS 

Step: SMS - SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BESAP) authorities had made it mandatory this year for students to carry their Aadhaar cards inside the exam halls.

57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
