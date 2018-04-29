GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AP SSC Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Result 2018 Announced at bieap.gov.in. Pass Percentage 94.48%

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP declare Andhra SSC Results 2018 or Andhra SSC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2018, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AP SSC Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Result 2018 Announced at bieap.gov.in. Pass Percentage 94.48%
Image for representation.
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh BSEAP announced the AP SSC Results 2018 or Andhra Class 10 Results 2018 on April 29 (today) at 4pm. The BIEAP Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh declared AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018, SSC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in. The BSEAP Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh postponed the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2018 to 4 pm, earlier it was supposed to come at 11 am.

The BSEAP Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh SSC Examination generally announces the SSC Result 2018 in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018. All the students who have appeared for AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 can also check their AP SSC results 2018 or Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2018 on results.nic.inexamresults.net

AP SSC Results 2018 Statistics

Number of Students: 613378

Pass Percentage: 94.48%

Boys: 94.41%

Girls: 94.56%

Steps students need to follow to check the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Results 2018 or AP SSC Results 2018:

Step 1: Log on to official website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 or AP SSC Results 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided

Step 4: Click to submit

Step 5: Download the AP SSC Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference

Students can check their AP SSC Results 2018 - Andhra Class 10 SSC Result 2018 on Mobile - SMS 

Step: SMS - SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BESAP) authorities had made it mandatory this year for students to carry their Aadhaar cards inside the exam halls.

57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You