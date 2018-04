AP SSC Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2018 Announced on bieap.gov.in. Check Now! Pass Percentage 94.48%

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC results 2018 or Andhra 10th Class Results 2018. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP has announced AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in. The BSEAP Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh SSC Examination results 2018 is generally announced in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018. All the students who have appeared for AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 can also check their AP SSC class 10 results 2018 on results.nic.in Step 1: Log on to official website bieap.gov.in Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields providedStep 4: Click to submitStep 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future referenceStudents can check theirStep:- SSC