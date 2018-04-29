GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AP SSC Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2018 Announced on bieap.gov.in. Check Now! Pass Percentage 94.48%

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC class 10 results 2018 or AP SSC Class 10 results 2018. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP has announced Andhra SSC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in.

Updated:April 29, 2018, 4:18 PM IST
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC results 2018 or Andhra 10th Class Results 2018. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP has announced AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in.

The BSEAP Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh SSC Examination results 2018 is generally announced in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018. All the students who have appeared for AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 can also check their AP SSC class 10 results 2018 on results.nic.in, examresults.net.

Steps to check the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to official website bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided

Step 4: Click to submit

Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future reference

Students can check their Andhra SSC Results 2018 - AP Class 10 Results on Mobile - SMS

Step: SMS - SSC ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

AP SSC Results 2018 Statistics

Number of Students: 613378
Pass Percentage: 94.48%
Boys: 94.41%
Girls: 94.56%

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BESAP) authorities had made it mandatory this year for students to carry their Aadhaar cards inside the exam halls.

57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
