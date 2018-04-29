English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP SSC Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2018 Out. Check bieap.gov.in. Pass Percentage 94.48%
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the AP SSC results 2018 or Andhra 10th Class Results 2018 on April 29 (today) at 4 pm. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will declare Andhra SSC Class 10 Results 2018 or SSC Result on its official website bieap.gov.in.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the AP SSC results 2018 or Andhra Class 10 Result 2018 on April 29 (today) at 4 pm. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will declare Andhra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in. The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) postponed the time of declaration of AP SSC class 10 result 2018 to 4 pm today, on April 29.
The BSEAP Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh generally announces the SSC result 2018 or Andhra 10th Class Result 2018 in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 started from 15-29 March, 2018. Students who appeared for AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 can also check their AP SSC results 2018 or SSC Result on results.nic.in, examresults.net.
Steps to check the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website bieap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students can check their AP SSC Results 2018 - Andhra Class 10 SSC Result 2018 on Mobile - SMS
Step: SMS - SSC ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
AP SSC Results 2018 Statistics
Number of Students: 613378
Pass Percentage: 94.48%
Boys: 94.41%
Girls: 94.56%
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BESAP) authorities had made it mandatory this year for students to carry their Aadhaar cards inside the exam halls.
57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district.
Also Watch
The BSEAP Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh generally announces the SSC result 2018 or Andhra 10th Class Result 2018 in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 started from 15-29 March, 2018. Students who appeared for AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 can also check their AP SSC results 2018 or SSC Result on results.nic.in, examresults.net.
Steps to check the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website bieap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students can check their AP SSC Results 2018 - Andhra Class 10 SSC Result 2018 on Mobile - SMS
Step: SMS - SSC ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
AP SSC Results 2018 Statistics
Number of Students: 613378
Pass Percentage: 94.48%
Boys: 94.41%
Girls: 94.56%
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BESAP) authorities had made it mandatory this year for students to carry their Aadhaar cards inside the exam halls.
57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Williamson and Boys Make it Three in a Row, SRH Defend 152 Against RR
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU