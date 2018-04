AP SSC Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2018 Out. Check bieap.gov.in. Pass Percentage 94.48%

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the AP SSC results 2018 or Andhra Class 10 Result 2018 on April 29 (today) at 4 pm. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will declare Andhra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in. The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) postponed the time of declaration of AP SSC class 10 result 2018 to 4 pm today, on April 29.The BSEAP Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh generally announces the SSC result 2018 or Andhra 10th Class Result 2018 in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 started from 15-29 March, 2018. Students who appeared for AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 can also check their AP SSC results 2018 or SSC Result on results.nic.in Step 1: Log on to official website bieap.gov.in Step 2: Click on for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018Step 3: Enter your roll numberStep 4: Click to submitStep 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future referenceStudents can check theirStep:- SSC- Send it toNumber of Students: 613378Pass Percentage: 94.48%Boys: 94.41%Girls: 94.56%The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BESAP) authorities had made it mandatory this year for students to carry their Aadhaar cards inside the exam halls.57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district.