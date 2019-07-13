AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Released at bseap.org. Check your Score via Direct Link

The Directorate of Government Examinations or Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh BSEAP on Saturday declared AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019, AP 10th Supplementary Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019. The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh BSEAP announced AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019, AP 10th Supplementary Result 2019, BSEAP 10th Supplementary Result 2019 on its official website main.bseap.org. Students who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Advance Supplementary examination 2019 can check their SSC Supplementary Result 2019, AP Supplementary Result 2019 on this direct link as well.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to check your score

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh BSEAP main.bseap.org

Step 2: Look for a link "AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019, AP 10th Supplementary Result 2019"

Step 3: Click on the link which says Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Supplementary Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download your AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

The Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations.