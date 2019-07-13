Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Released at bseap.org. Check your Score via Direct Link

The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh BSEAP announced AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019, AP 10th Supplementary Result 2019, BSEAP 10th Supplementary Result 2019 on its official website main.bseap.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Released at bseap.org. Check your Score via Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

The Directorate of Government Examinations or Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh BSEAP on Saturday declared AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019, AP 10th Supplementary Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019. The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh BSEAP announced AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019, AP 10th Supplementary Result 2019, BSEAP 10th Supplementary Result 2019 on its official website main.bseap.org. Students who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Advance Supplementary examination 2019 can check their SSC Supplementary Result 2019, AP Supplementary Result 2019 on this direct link as well.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to check your score

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh BSEAP main.bseap.org

Step 2: Look for a link "AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019, AP 10th Supplementary Result 2019"

Step 3: Click on the link which says Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Supplementary Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download your AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

The Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram