AP Tourist Dies After Houseboat Capsizes in Kerala Backwaters

A tourist from Andhra Pradesh died after a houseboat, in which he was staying, capsized in the Punnamada lake here on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy (60), police said.

The tragedy happened when water seeped inside through a leak in the bottom of the boat, they said.

Three others, who were also in the boat along with Reddy, were rescued.

“They were staying in a boat last night. Preliminary investigation suggests that the water seeped into the boat through a leak leading to its capsize in the morning," a senior police officer said.

The other details of the rescued persons were yet to be collected as they are still in hospital, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here