A woman in Kanchikacherla village in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district has been staging a protest against her father for not repaying back the Rs 4.5 lakh he had loaned from her husband.

The woman, Nagaseshu, alleged that when she complained about her father, Surishetty Seetha Ramaiah, not returning the lumpsum amount, he began insulting and harassing her husband.

According to Nagaseshu, the couple got married a few years back and they had been staying at Surishetty’s house after the wedding. While Surishetty had promised to give farmland to his daughter as a marriage gift, he took an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh from his son-in-law in instalments.

When the couple asked him to repay the loan amount, Surishetty refused despite repeated requests by Nagaseshu citing need to save her face in front of her in-laws. Furthermore, she alleged her brothers also joined her father and began harassing them.

As the amount is being held with him, the couple has been in trouble to repay the loans which they have taken to lead a life. Seeking justice, Nagaseshu has been staging silent protests at Nehru Center in Kanchikacherla.

The locals are of the view that the father Seetha Ramaiah has to settle the issue with his daughter Nagaseshu in an amicable way by repaying the amount.

Recently in a separate incident, a married woman staged a protest at the bank of River Krishna in Nandigama of the same district alleging that she is unable to bear the harassment against her by her husband, in-laws and sister-in-law. She alleged that her husband was impotent and her in-laws cheated on her through marriage with him.

