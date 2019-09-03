Take the pledge to vote

Shot in the Arm for Indian Air Force as Eight US-made Apache Combat Helicopters Join Fleet

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
The induction ceremony for the Apache helicopters. (Twitter/ANI)
Pathankot: The Indian Air Force on Tuesday inducted eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, which will give a major boost to its combat capabilities.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

The eight choppers were delivered in two batches over the months of July and August. Boeing, the US-based manufacturer of Apache helicopters, had delivered the first batch of four choppers on July 27 at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.

Subsequently, a second batch of four choppers had also been delivered at the Hindon Air Base. All eight choppers are of the AH-64 variant, which are the most modern variant of the Apache.

