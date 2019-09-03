Shot in the Arm for Indian Air Force as Eight US-made Apache Combat Helicopters Join Fleet
The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.
The induction ceremony for the Apache helicopters. (Twitter/ANI)
Pathankot: The Indian Air Force on Tuesday inducted eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, which will give a major boost to its combat capabilities.
The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.
The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.
The eight choppers were delivered in two batches over the months of July and August. Boeing, the US-based manufacturer of Apache helicopters, had delivered the first batch of four choppers on July 27 at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.
Subsequently, a second batch of four choppers had also been delivered at the Hindon Air Base. All eight choppers are of the AH-64 variant, which are the most modern variant of the Apache.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Bonfire by the Beach with Joe, Kevin Jonas
- Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Spotted Together Again, Fans Question Sister Krishna
- Airtel Readies For Battle With Jio With Xstream Stick and Xstream Box
- US Open: Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Dumped Out by Belinda Bencic in Last 16
- Tired of 'Punks’, US Man Casually Lights up Cigarette During Armed Robbery