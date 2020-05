Apara Ekadashi 2020: Date, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Apara Ekadashi is observed in the Krishna Paksha phase of the Jyeshtha month. This year, Apara Ekadashi will be celebrated on May 18. On this day, devotees observe fast and pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, believing that all of their wishes will get fulfilled.

According to Drik Panchang.com, Apara Ekadashi 2020 timing are as follows

Apara Ekadashi 2020 puja tithi begins at 12:42 pm on May 17

Apara Ekadashi 2020 puja tithi ends at 03:08 pm on May 18.

Apara Ekadashi is also known as Badrakali Ekadashi , Ajalaa Ekadashi and Jalakrida Ekadashi.

In Sanskrit, Ekadashi means Eleven. It is believed that observing Apara Ekadashi brings one “Apaar” (immense) blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Apara Ekadashi 2020: Puja Vidhi







On Apara Ekadashi 2020, devotees wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Then they offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees offer flowers, tulsi leaves and dhoop to the deity. They also chant mantras and sing bhajans for the almighty. Devotees then seek blessings and pray for good fortune.

Apara Ekadashi 2020: Mantra







Devotees chant the mantra while offering prayers to the almighty.

Śāntākāraṁ bhujagaśayanaṁ padmanābhaṁ surēśam, viśvādhāraṁ gaganasadr̥śaṁ mēghavarṇaṁ śubhāṅgam | lakṣmīkāntaṁ kamalanayanaṁ yōgibhirdhyānagamyam, vandē viṣṇuṁ bhavabhayaharaṁ sarvalōkaikanātham ||