Aparna Sen, Amit Chaudhuri, Others Ask KMC to Preserve Heritage Buildings in Kolkata

Led by filmmaker Aparna Sen, former Prasar Bharati chief Jawhar Sircar and others, the intellectuals of Kolkata have raised concerns over the de-listing of heritage buildings of the City of Joy. On Thursday, the group submitted a memorandum at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).Concerned over the de-listing of heritage buildings that have become part of the city’s rich culture, a group of artists, filmmakers, writers, schoolchildren and poets came together on Tuesday to highlight the imminent threat to these buildings, which are becoming vulnerable to real estate developers.On Thursday, which was also the World Heritage Day, the group also tried to meet the Kolkata Mayor after submitting the memorandum, however, they were not allowed to do so. The KMC officials accepted a copy of the memorandum addressed to the Mayor.The protest rally that covered the central parts of the city from Raja Subodh Mallick Square to Esplanade, was also attended by author Amit Chaudhuri, conservation architect Manish Chakraborti and GM Kapur, director of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) among others. The group sought stringent legislation to protect Kolkata’s ‘heritage treasures’.The protest was organised by Calcutta Architecture Legacies (CAL) and was led by author Amit Chaudhuri and supported by INTACH.Speaking to News18, Chaudhuri said, “These heritage and century-old buildings impart a unique identity to our city and they are vulnerable to the developers. It is our responsibility to save to these architectural marvels. There were several listed buildings which no longer exist today. Therefore, we want the KMC to implement a stringent law to preserve these structures.”He said, “It is very frustrating that the government and municipal bodies refuse to acknowledge the importance of these buildings and Kolkata’s architectural inheritance. The protest is an attempt to bring the government and its heritage bodies to the table for a serious dialogue with the concerned citizens to come up with a definite working plan that will succeed in protecting this city’s heritage from further threat.”“There is public anger against the de-listing of listed buildings. We want the government to stop such acts immediately. We would like to request the KMC to start working towards documenting thousands of unique buildings in the city and extending and authenticating the incomplete list that we have. The KMC Heritage Committee and West Bengal Heritage Commission are bound to look at this issue. Cities like Mumbai and New Delhi have heritage zones, sites or precincts. It is a mystery why Kolkata, a city with one of the richest cultural and architectural histories in the world, does not,” he added.Poet and singer Anjum Katyal, said, “Kolkata has a unique history and personality that is reflected in its built heritage, its neighbourhoods and its street life. A distinct character and beauty is in peril as short term considerations lead to the wanton destruction of even listed heritage buildings which are summarily de-listed so that they can be razed to the ground. Therefore, we concerned citizens have joined hands to intervene and find solutions, alternatives and a way forward.”