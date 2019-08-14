Apart from India, Here Are 5 Countries that Celebrate Independence Day on August 15

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, all eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Red Fort that comes after the second consecutive victory of the BJP-led NDA government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Security has been intensified in various parts of the country to avoid any untoward incident.

However, India is not the only country that celebrates August 15 as Independence Day. Congo, South Korea, North Korea, Bahrain and Liechtenstein also celebrate August 15 as their Independence Day. Here’s more on them:

India - India attained its freedom from the nearly 200-year-long British rule on August 15, 1947. Before leaving India, the British divided India into two independent states - Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14.

South Korea and North Korea - The only common public holiday celebrated by North and South Korea, the day called 'National Liberation Day of Korea' refers to August 15, 1945 when the US and Soviet Forces ended the Japanese occupation of Korean Peninsula. The day is also called Gwangbokjeol (meaning Time of the Restoration of Light). Independent Korean governments were created three years later.

Bahrain - The country declared its Independence from the British on August 15, 1971, following a UN survey of the Bahraini population. The two sides went on to sign a friendship treaty.

Liechtenstein - The world's sixth smallest nation marks its Independence Day on August 15 to commemorate its liberation from Germany rule in 1866. The day allows the general population to interact with the royal family.

Democratic Republic of Congo - The Congolese National Day is celebrated on August 15 since 1960. It was on this date that the country received complete Independence from France following 80 years of subjugation.

