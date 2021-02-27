Apart from Making E-health Cards, 50 Daily Camps Being Set Up by District Administration: Jalandhar DC

The state administration of Punjab has been making a continuous effort to provide the benefit of a cashless treatment facility of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY) to as many people as possible. Due to such efforts, till date around 3,68,720 e-health cards have been made in the Jalandhar District of Punjab. Speaking on the topic, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that apart from making e-health card under the scheme for health institutions, common service centres (CSCs) and other service centres of the district the administration is also setting up 50 camps daily at different places where on an average around 4,500 e-health cards are being made every day.

He further described the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana as a revolutionary scheme and informed that under this scheme, people can avail the cashless treatment of Rs 5 lakh from any government and listed hospitals in the district. The Deputy Commissioner also added that there are 13 government health institutions and 56 private hospitals in the district and they all have been listed. The information regarding it can be accessed by visiting the official website at sha.punjab.gov.in.

He stated that NFSA ration card holders, construction workers, SECC beneficiaries, small traders, journalists and farmers holding J-form are eligible under this scheme and all the beneficiaries can check their eligibility at the official government website at sha.punjab.gov.in. While the families holding a blue card can check their eligibility at bis.pmjay.gov.in.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to all the beneficiaries coming under Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana to bring their Aadhaar Card with them in special camps being organized by the government to get their names registered.

AB-SSBY or Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana is a state health insurance scheme for the beneficiaries in Punjab and is expected to provide financial protection to 75 percent of the state's population.