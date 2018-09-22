APDCL Guwahati Recruitment 2018 to Reopen on October 1st; 1957 Posts for Assistant Accounts Officer, Office cum Field Assistant, Light Vehicle Driver and Sahayak

APDCL Guwahati Recruitment 2018 application process is scheduled to re-open on 1st October 2018 on the official website of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Guwahati - apdcl.org. APDCL aims to fill 1957 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Accounts Officer, Office cum Field Assistant, Light Vehicle Driver and Sahayak for which it had opened the application window from 18th August 2018 to 12th September 2018. Due to technical maintenance work the application process will stay paused till 30th September and candidates will be able to submit online applications from 1st October to 30th October 2018, next month.‘Online Application for Class - III & IV posts (Fresh & Experienced Categories) will be closed w.e.f 13.09.2018 to 30.09.2018 and shall be re-opened w.e.f 01.10.2018 to 31.10.2018 due to Technical Maintenance.’ Read a note on the official website.It is notable here that candidates who had successfully submitted their online applications for this recruitment drive need not apply again.Important Dates:Online application process re-opens – 1st October 2018Online application process closes – 31st October 2018Application fee:Unreserved/ OBC/ MOBC Category – Rs.500SC/ ST Category – Rs.250APDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 1957AAO (Assistant Accounts Officer) – 60Office cum Field Assistant –1000Light Vehicle Driver – 25Sahayak – 872Eligibility Criteria:AAO (Assistant Accounts Officer) – The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent.Office cum Field Assistant – The applicant must be class 12th passed or equivalent examination recognized by Government.Light Vehicle Driver – The applicant must be class 12th passed or equivalent examination recognized by Government with at least 2 years professional driving license and must be proficient in traffic rules & driving LMV/ HMV.Sahayak – The applicant must be class 12th passed or equivalent with ITI in the trade of Wireman/ Electrician from Government of Assam approved Institute.Applicants must read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:AAO (Assistant Accounts Officer) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 44 years as on 1st January 2018.Office cum Field Assistant – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st January 2018.Light Vehicle Driver – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st January 2018.Sahayak – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st January 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:AAO (Assistant Accounts Officer) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,800 – Rs.60,500 with Grade pay of Rs.8,700./ Office cum Field Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,800 – Rs.60,500 with Grade pay of Rs.5,800.Light Vehicle Driver - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.12,400 – Rs.47,400 with Grade pay of Rs.5,500.Sahayak – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. Rs.12,400 – Rs.47,400 with Grade pay of Rs.4,500.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. The candidates selected in written test will be called for Document Verification for the post of AAO (Assistant Accounts Officer), Office cum Field Assistant while for the post of Sahayak, the candidates will be called for Document verification/ Physical Efficiency Test.