APEAMCET 2018 Admit Card Releasing Today at sche.ap.gov.in; Exams Begin April 22

APEAMCET 2018 Admit Cards are scheduled to be made available from April 18, 2018, on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in. APSCHE is scheduled to organize the Common Entrance Test 2018 from 22nd April 2018 to 26th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses. Candidates who have already successfully registered for the same must keep a close tab on the official website and download their Admit Cards on or before 22nd April 2018.'Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet -18.04.2018 (onwards)' reads a note on the official website.The Admit Cards will carry important candidate information like Examination Date, Time and Venue along with candidates’ personal details. Candidates must carry the Admit Card on the exam day along with printed copy of online application form, attested copy of Caste Certificate, and a ball point pen for rough work.It is important for the candidates to retain their Admit Cards till the Admissions Process is complete.Candidates who have still not registered for APEAMCET 2018 exam can do so till 21st April 2018 by paying a late application fine of Rs.10,000. The admit cards will be available for download till April 22, 2018.