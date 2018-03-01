English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
APEAMCET 2018 Application Process Begins at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet, Apply Before 29th March 2018
Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET) 2018 which is scheduled to be organized by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada.
Screen grab of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University website home page.
APEAMCET 2018 notification has been released for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2018 which is scheduled to be organized by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada. JNTU, Kakinada will organize the entrance exams from 22nd April to 26th April 2018 on behalf of APSCHE for candidates seeking admissions to the First Year of various professional courses viz Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma D offered by Universities and Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic session 2018-19. As per the official notification the examination will be organized in two shifts. Candidates interested in appearing for the APEAMCET 2018 must follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 29th March 2018.
How to apply for APEAMCET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application’
Step 3 – Pay the application fee, fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/Eamcet/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx
APEAMCET 2018: Application Fee
Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹500 for one exam and ₹1000 for both i.e. Engineering and Agriculture.
APEAMCET 2018: Important Dates
Online Application Process Ends – 29th March 2018
Online Application Submission with Late Fee – ₹500 till 6th April 2018, ₹1000 till 11th April 2018, ₹5000 till 16th April 2018 and ₹10000 till 21st April 2018
Correction of Application Forms – 8th April to 12th April 2018
Download of Hall Tickets – 18th April 2018
Declaration of Result – 5th May 2018
APEAMCET 2018: Syllabus
Candidates can read through the syllabus for Engineering Streams and Agriculture & Medical Streams at the below mentioned urls:
Engineering:
http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/PDF/APEAMCET2018_Syllabus_Engineering.pdf
Agriculture & Medical:
http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/PDF/APEAMCET2018_Syllabus_Agriculture_and_Medical.pdf
Also Watch
How to apply for APEAMCET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application’
Step 3 – Pay the application fee, fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/Eamcet/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx
APEAMCET 2018: Application Fee
Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹500 for one exam and ₹1000 for both i.e. Engineering and Agriculture.
APEAMCET 2018: Important Dates
Online Application Process Ends – 29th March 2018
Online Application Submission with Late Fee – ₹500 till 6th April 2018, ₹1000 till 11th April 2018, ₹5000 till 16th April 2018 and ₹10000 till 21st April 2018
Correction of Application Forms – 8th April to 12th April 2018
Download of Hall Tickets – 18th April 2018
Declaration of Result – 5th May 2018
APEAMCET 2018: Syllabus
Candidates can read through the syllabus for Engineering Streams and Agriculture & Medical Streams at the below mentioned urls:
Engineering:
http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/PDF/APEAMCET2018_Syllabus_Engineering.pdf
Agriculture & Medical:
http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/PDF/APEAMCET2018_Syllabus_Agriculture_and_Medical.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sourav Ganguly Rues Not Having MS Dhoni in his 2003 World Cup Squad
- Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist