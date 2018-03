APEAMCET 2018 Application Process Begins at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet, Apply Before 29th March 2018

APEAMCET 2018 notification has been released for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2018 which is scheduled to be organized by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada. JNTU, Kakinada will organize the entrance exams from 22nd April to 26th April 2018 on behalf of APSCHE for candidates seeking admissions to the First Year of various professional courses viz Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma D offered by Universities and Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic session 2018-19. As per the official notification the examination will be organized in two shifts. Candidates interested in appearing for the APEAMCET 2018 must follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 29th March 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application’Step 3 – Pay the application fee, fill the application form and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/Eamcet/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹500 for one exam and ₹1000 for both i.e. Engineering and Agriculture.Online Application Process Ends – 29th March 2018Online Application Submission with Late Fee – ₹500 till 6th April 2018, ₹1000 till 11th April 2018, ₹5000 till 16th April 2018 and ₹10000 till 21st April 2018Correction of Application Forms – 8th April to 12th April 2018Download of Hall Tickets – 18th April 2018Declaration of Result – 5th May 2018APEAMCET 2018: SyllabusCandidates can read through the syllabus for Engineering Streams and Agriculture & Medical Streams at the below mentioned urls:Engineering:Agriculture & Medical: