APEAMCET 2020 Registration Begins at sche.ap.gov.in, Apply via Direct Link

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released notification for APEAMCET - 2020 common entrance examination for engineering, agriculture and medical courses. Candidates willing to apply for APEAMCET-2020 shall visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in. The online application began on February 29, 2020, and the last date for submission is March 29, 2020.

Aspirants can check the detailed information regarding eligibility, age, syllabi here

Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2020 (EAMCET-2020) of Andhra Pradesh will be conducted through a computer-based test by JNTU, Kakinada for entry into the first year of the following professional courses offered for the academic year 2020-2021.

a) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B. Tech (Agrl. Engg.) B.Tech (Food Science and Technology).

b) B.Sc (Ag) / B.Sc. (Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc.

c) B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D

Here’s a direct link to apply for APEAMCET 2020 examination

APEAMCET - 2020: Important dates

Start date for submission of online application - February 29, 2020

Last date for submission of online application - March 29, 2020

Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs 500 - April 5, 2020

Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs 1,000 - April 10, 2020

Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs 5,000 - April 15, 2020

Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs 10,000 - April 19, 2020

Download of hall ticket from website https://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet - April 16, 2020.

Date of APEAMCET Examination 2020 (Engineering) - April 20, April 21, April 22, April 23

Time of APEAMCET Examination 2020 (Engineering) - 10 am to 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Date of APEAMCET Examination 2020 (Agriculture) - April 23, April 24

Time of APEAMCET Examination 2020 (Agriculture) - 10 am to 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Date of APEAMCET Examination 2020 (Both Engineering and Agriculture) - April 22, April 23

Time of APEAMCET Examination 2020 (Both Engineering and Agriculture) - 10 am to 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

APEAMCET - 2020 registration fee

Engineering (E) - Rs 500

Agriculture (A) - RS 500

Both Engineering and Agriculture (E & A) - Rs 1,000

The registration fee may be paid online through payment gateway/credit/ debit card/ net banking.

How to fill the APEAMCET 2020 online application form

Step 1: Fee payment

Step 2: Know payment status

Step 3: Fill the application form (only after fee payment)

Step 4: Print application form (only after submitting application form).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.