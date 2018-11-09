English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supreme Court Stays FIR for Fraud in Rebuilding Kedarnath After 2013 Disaster
On the PIL filed by advocate Sushil Vashisht, the High Court had directed the State Chief Secretary to file an FIR against officials, who allegedly orchestrated the scam amounting to crores of rupees through incorrect bills.
(Image: Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: There will be no FIR against Uttarakhand state government officials for an alleged fraud in rebuilding infrastructure around the Kedarnath shrine after the 2013 tragedy.
The Supreme Court has put brakes on the criminal investigation and prosecution of the state government officials responsible for the repair of power and water lines damaged in the Kedarnath flashfloods.
A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur stayed the Uttarakhand High Court order, and sought a response from the PIL petitioner in the case. "Issue notice. In the meanwhile, there will be a stay of the operation of the impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court," said the Court in a recent order.
Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA) had come in appeal against the order issued by the High Court in June. UREDA is the nodal agency that has been allotted works to rebuild the damaged infrastructure around the shrine.
On the PIL filed by advocate Sushil Vashisht, the High Court had directed the State Chief Secretary to file an FIR against officials, who allegedly orchestrated the scam amounting to crores of rupees through incorrect bills.
Vashisht alleged that the government’s UREDA had not carried the repair of damaged electricity lines for which it had pocketed Rs 30 crore by presenting forged bills. The then District Magistrate, Rudrapyag, had also highlighted the matter in his report, his petition highlighted.
