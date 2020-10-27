Apex Legends Now Available To Play on Steam, Nintendo Switch Launch Expected Next Year

Electronic Atrs' (EA) free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends is finally coming on Steam on November 4, the company announced in a statement. Apart from that, EA's Game Director for Apex Legends also announced that the company will take some more time to bring the game to Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch users can expect the game to come any time next year. PC gamers already playing Apex Legends on EA Origin can now also play the game via Steam.

PC users who were already playing Apex Legends via Origin can transfer their account progression and unlocks to Steam, if they chose to play the game via Steam. For Nintendo Switch users, the company said it needs more time in order to provide the great experience Switch players deserve. "This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out," Grenier said. Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch will come with cross-platform play and all the seasonal contents and features of the game.

Today we'd like to share a quick update on Steam and Switch launches: https://t.co/TEqQfFF0GE pic.twitter.com/aMWZ7xdZaV — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 23, 2020

EA had, during its EA Play press conference announced that Apex Legends was coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch this fall. Developers of the game Respawn Entertainment had announced that they will give away "special gun charms" to Steam players as a welcome offer.