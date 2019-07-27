Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: India Fondly Remembers the 'People's President'

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam continues to be an inspiration even after his death for his contribution in the field of aeronautics, which earned him the title of 'Missile Man of India'.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: India Fondly Remembers the 'People's President'
A student holds a portrait of former Indian President A P J Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, July 28, 2015. (Image: REUTERS)
The sudden demise of the 11th President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on July 27, 2015, had sent the entire nation into grief. Fondly called as 'People's President', Dr Kalam continues to be an inspiration even after his death for his contribution in the field of aeronautics, which earned him the title of 'Missile Man of India'.

He served as the President of the country from 2002 to 2007 and had won over hearts of countrymen with his simplicity and immense knowledge. On his death anniversary, social media is filled with messages of people fondly remembering him.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in a Twitter post.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad too took to Twitter to remember Dr Kalam.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh too remembered the Missile Man fondly.

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Government of India., Dharmendra Pradhan remembered Dr Kalam as a great scientist and one with 'intellect and simplicity.'

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot too remembered India's 11th President fondly and wrote.

Twitterati also posted famous inspirational quotes, wrote heartfelt messages or shared his pictures from the past, all of which reflect how humble Dr. Kalam was.

Here are some more Twitter posts remembering the 11th President of India:

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

