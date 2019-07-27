APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: India Fondly Remembers the 'People's President'

The sudden demise of the 11th President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on July 27, 2015, had sent the entire nation into grief. Fondly called as 'People's President', Dr Kalam continues to be an inspiration even after his death for his contribution in the field of aeronautics, which earned him the title of 'Missile Man of India'.

He served as the President of the country from 2002 to 2007 and had won over hearts of countrymen with his simplicity and immense knowledge. On his death anniversary, social media is filled with messages of people fondly remembering him.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in a Twitter post.

Solemnly and very fondly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversaryভারতের প্রাক্তন রাষ্ট্রপতি ডঃ এ পি জে আব্দুল কালামের মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2019

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad too took to Twitter to remember Dr Kalam.

My tribute to the former President of India, great teacher and eminent scientist "Bharat Ratna" Dr. #APJAbdulKalam Ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/HYJ7Ay1uPZ — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 27, 2019

Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh too remembered the Missile Man fondly.

4 years ago on this very day, India lost its #MissileMan. My heartfelt tribute to the former President #APJAbdulKalam who taught us all to dream. Sir, you will always be an inspiration for millions. pic.twitter.com/22EXdDTqA2 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 27, 2019

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Government of India., Dharmendra Pradhan remembered Dr Kalam as a great scientist and one with 'intellect and simplicity.'

Remembering former President, a great scientist and the #MissileMan of India, Dr. #APJAbdulKalam ji on his death anniversary. A man of great intellect and simplicity, he was loved and respected by millions and continues to inspire scientific minds across the world. pic.twitter.com/Tk5eiGfpzE — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 27, 2019

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot too remembered India's 11th President fondly and wrote.

Remembering former President, Dr. #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniversary, whose simple living and visionary thinking for India will always be an inspiration.. pic.twitter.com/9f5iv3sHyy — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2019

Twitterati also posted famous inspirational quotes, wrote heartfelt messages or shared his pictures from the past, all of which reflect how humble Dr. Kalam was.

My tribute to our Bharat Ratna who taught us how to fly without wings.#APJAbdulKalamYou are alive in all of us❤The way u touch life is more than inspiringआपको शत्-शत् नमन हमारा #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/zd31pmSXaB — Vijay Singh (@SinghVijayrauza) July 27, 2019

Remembering 'The Missile Man of India', Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam on his 4th death anniversary.Your service to the nation as a Space Scientist & President can't be replaced ever in the history.We miss you. #APJAbdulKalam #MissileManOfIndia pic.twitter.com/sb13Dz66dU — Dinesh Kumar (@Dineshkawin) July 27, 2019

Here are some more Twitter posts remembering the 11th President of India:

Remembering Dr. Kalam on his 4th death anniversary. Vacant place of #APJAbdulKalam can never be filled in India. A human who worked for humanity. JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/UMIx7neew8 — Yash Singh (@Yashhu_) July 27, 2019

Remembering my guru and mentor today. 4 years have passed and your presence is undiminished. Always remembered.. all days. #Kalam#APJAbdulKalamThese pics are first and last clicked together. Last is from Guwahati airport 2 pm 27.07.15 pic.twitter.com/PSFrOHvANb — Srijan Kalam (@srijanpalsingh) July 27, 2019

"You have to dream before your dreams can come true. " A tribute to the man who show that dreams can achieve with small background...#APJAbdulKalam#MissileManOfIndia pic.twitter.com/lcQoSIeke7 — Apoorv Rayka (@ApoorvRayka) July 27, 2019