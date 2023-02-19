CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 Launched Today in Tamil Nadu | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 09:37 IST

New Delhi, India

85 per cent of the funding for the project was done by Martin Foundation. (Photo for representation: Reuters)

85 per cent of the funding for the project was done by Martin Foundation. (Photo for representation: Reuters)

More than 5000 students from Grade 6th to 12th, from various parts of the country, have been enabled to design and develop 150 PICO satellites, to be launched through the rocket

The APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023 was launched by the Martin Foundation in association with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India on Sunday in Tamil Nadu.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present at the event.

As per an official statement, more than 5000 students from Grade 6th to 12th, from various parts of the country, have been enabled to design and develop 150 PICO satellites, to be launched through the rocket, in this initiative.

It has provided an opportunity for selected students to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, the statement said.

85 per cent of the funding for the project was done by Martin Foundation.

The rocket launch project of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Vehicle Mission 2023 is to be launched from Pattipolam village, Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu, the statement read.

The selected students have been taught about satellite technology through virtual classes, followed by hands-on sessions to help them explore the project domain. They have also been made aware of the numerous benefits available in this sector.

A total of 2000 students from more than 100 government schools are a part of this rocket project.

This will be a good platform for government school students to get trained in space sciences and  explore a career in that domain, the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
