English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIM-Shillong to Screen APJ Abdul Kalam's Biopic on His 87th Birth Anniversary
APJ Abdul Kalam passed away minutes after delivering a lecture at the IIM-Shillong in July 2015. The authorities launched a Centre for Policy Research the same year in his honour.
File photo of A P J Abdul Kalam Azad. (Reuters)
Loading...
Shillong: IIM-Shillong will on Monday host the screening of a National Geographic film on former president APJ Abdul Kalam, on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary, officials said on Sunday.
Kalam passed away minutes after delivering a lecture at the institute in July 2015. The authorities launched a Centre for Policy Research the same year in his honour.
The National Geographic film, which is part of the channel's ongoing series 'Mega Icons', narrates significant events from the life of India's 'Missile Man' and gives a "scientific breakdown" of how these events turned him into a revered leader, the institute said in a statement here.
"The documentary also reveals many lesser-known facts, not just through intimate interviews with his close ones, but also through the voice of the former president," it said.
The screening will be held on the institute premises, in the presence of students and dignitaries, including the ones who were present during his last speech here, the statement added.
Kalam, who was born on October 15 1931, contributed to the world of science and humanity.
He was born and raised in Rameswaram,Tamil Nadu, and studied physics and aerospace engineering.
He came to be known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.
In 2002, Kalam became the 11th President of India.
Fondly recognized as the 'People's President', he was honoured with prestigious awards such as Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, and Bharat Ratna, the country's highest-civilian award.
Kalam passed away minutes after delivering a lecture at the institute in July 2015. The authorities launched a Centre for Policy Research the same year in his honour.
The National Geographic film, which is part of the channel's ongoing series 'Mega Icons', narrates significant events from the life of India's 'Missile Man' and gives a "scientific breakdown" of how these events turned him into a revered leader, the institute said in a statement here.
"The documentary also reveals many lesser-known facts, not just through intimate interviews with his close ones, but also through the voice of the former president," it said.
The screening will be held on the institute premises, in the presence of students and dignitaries, including the ones who were present during his last speech here, the statement added.
Kalam, who was born on October 15 1931, contributed to the world of science and humanity.
He was born and raised in Rameswaram,Tamil Nadu, and studied physics and aerospace engineering.
He came to be known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.
In 2002, Kalam became the 11th President of India.
Fondly recognized as the 'People's President', he was honoured with prestigious awards such as Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, and Bharat Ratna, the country's highest-civilian award.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Sindhu, Saina to Lead Indian Challenge in Denmark Open Badminton
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...