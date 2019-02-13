Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai

Feb 13, 2019 11:38 AM IST India India Share

While it is primarily two Mumbaikars -- Naezy and Divine -- who popularized the Gully rap and achieved success with not only the popularity of their musical numbers but also stage shows, endorsements and now a film, Gully Boy, that is loosely based on their lives, there are many other rappers and hip-hoppers like Swadesi Nation, 7Bantai'z, MC Altaf, Dee MC, Brotha Hood, Mumbai's Finest and Dopeadelicz who render a rich diversity and bring in many new types of tunes and topics to the hip-hop scene in Mumbai, making this city the biggest hub of hip-hop in India.