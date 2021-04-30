Apollo, Max Hospitals to Vaccinate 18-45 Age Group from May 1 at Limited Centres

Apollo Hospitals Group on Friday announced that it will begin vaccinations for the 18-44 age group from May 1. Noting the need for innoculations to mitigate the deadly covid-18 second wave, the group said it has taken the initiative and made arrangements to procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers as per the government directive.

A day ahead of the launch of the government’s third phase of vaccination for all adults, the hospital in its statement said, “The vaccination program will begin with limited quantities and will be ramped up in the weeks ahead. Apollo Hospitals will also be organizing special camps for corporates." Apollo Hospital said it will be administering Covisheild doses.

Max hospitals also said they will start vaccination drive for 18 years and above from tomorrow.

Amid alarm of vaccine shortages raised by several states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the union health ministry on Friday said states and UTs which will receive an additional nearly 20 lakh doses within the next 3 days."More than one crore COVID vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Nearly 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," it said.

Earlier this week, the union ministry decided to liberalise the procurement, pricing and administering of Covid-19 vaccines, wherein all citizens above the age of 18 shall be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1.

Days later Serum Institute of India announced a price of Rs 400 for states and Rs 600 for private hospitals. SEO Adar Poonawalla later reduced the rates for states to Rs 300 per dose as a “philanthropic gesture."

Bharat Biotech had set the prices at Rs 600 for states and Rs 1,200 a dose for private hospitals. It later cut down the price to Rs 400 per shot to state governments.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here