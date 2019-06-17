APOSS Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Open School Declared Class 10, 12 Results at apopenschool.org, Check Steps, Link Here

APOSS Result 2019 Declared | The AP Open School Society or APOSS of Amravati has declared the class 10, 12 results of all students who took their respective Andhra Pradesh Open School High School and Intermediate examination for the current academic session. The APOSS Class 10 Result 2019 and APOSS Class 12 Result 2019 were uploaded on the APOSS’s official website apopenschool.org and can be downloaded by entering valid AP exam credentials of candidates.

According to media report, the Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10, 12 Result 2019 were declared by AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh at Sub-Collector office in Vijayawada. Candidates waiting to check their qualifying status of APOSS Class 10 Result 2019, APOSS Class 12 Result 2019 can know the same by visiting the homepage of APOSS.

APOSS Result 2019: Steps to know class 10, 12 scorecard

Step 1- Visit the homepage of AP Open School Society (APOSS) apopenschool.org

Step 2- Click on relevant Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10 Result 2019 and Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 12 Result 2019 URL

Step 3- On new result window, enter your username/ roll number, password

Step 4- Submit the details and the scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download it and take a print of APOSS Result 2019 for future use

The class 10 and 12 AP Open School Society examinations were held May. Last week, on June 13 (Thursday) the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the results of 1st, 2nd year advanced supplementary (improvement) examinations.