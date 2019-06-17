APOSS Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Open School Declared Class 10, 12 Results at apopenschool.org, Check Steps, Link Here
The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society or APOSS of Amravati has declared the class 10th, 12th results on its official website apopenschool.org.
Image for representation.
APOSS Result 2019 Declared | The AP Open School Society or APOSS of Amravati has declared the class 10, 12 results of all students who took their respective Andhra Pradesh Open School High School and Intermediate examination for the current academic session. The APOSS Class 10 Result 2019 and APOSS Class 12 Result 2019 were uploaded on the APOSS’s official website apopenschool.org and can be downloaded by entering valid AP exam credentials of candidates.
According to media report, the Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10, 12 Result 2019 were declared by AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh at Sub-Collector office in Vijayawada. Candidates waiting to check their qualifying status of APOSS Class 10 Result 2019, APOSS Class 12 Result 2019 can know the same by visiting the homepage of APOSS.
APOSS Result 2019: Steps to know class 10, 12 scorecard
Step 1- Visit the homepage of AP Open School Society (APOSS) apopenschool.org
Step 2- Click on relevant Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10 Result 2019 and Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 12 Result 2019 URL
Step 3- On new result window, enter your username/ roll number, password
Step 4- Submit the details and the scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download it and take a print of APOSS Result 2019 for future use
The class 10 and 12 AP Open School Society examinations were held May. Last week, on June 13 (Thursday) the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the results of 1st, 2nd year advanced supplementary (improvement) examinations.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Gavaskar Gets Into Shammi Kapoor Mode While Dancing to Badan Pe Sitare With Ranveer
- India vs Pakistan: Akhtar Lashes Out at ‘Brainless’ Sarfaraz After Loss to India
- A Protective Tiger Shroff Tries to Keep Disha Patani Safe from Getting Mobbed, See Pic
- In Avengers Endgame, Here's Why Iron Man Died While Using Infinity Stones
- Maruti Suzuki Launches BS-VI-Compliant WagonR at Rs 5.10 Lakh
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s