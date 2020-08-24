App-based Cab Driver Arrested for Molesting Woman Passenger in Kolkata

The driver of an app-based cab has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger in the southern part of the city, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the driver had misbehaved with her late on Sunday night following a quarrel over switching on the car AC, the police said. The woman, who is in her mid-30s had booked the cab from Behala to Garfa at around 11.30 pm.

As per the woman's complaint, the driver after the quarrel tried to take her photographs and then allegedly molested her. The woman had contacted the police when the cab reached near Jibananda Sethu, the police official said.

Both the woman and the driver were taken to Garfa police station and the man was arrested after a formal complaint was lodged against him, he added.