App for Ordering Kadaknath Chicken From Anywhere

Madhya Pradesh government has introduced an android app which could be used for placing a demand for unique Kadaknath fowl, the rare cock found primarily in tribal belt of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:March 28, 2018, 5:57 PM IST
App for Ordering Kadaknath Chicken From Anywhere
Kadaknath Fowl is identified by its black meat and dark blood colour.
Bhopal: If you have an inclination for non-veg food, this would definitely tickle your taste buds.

Madhya Pradesh government has introduced an android app which could be used for placing a demand for unique Kadaknath fowl, the rare cock found primarily in tribal belt of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh.

The fowl known for enhancing Aphrodisiac qualities of humans is identified by its black meat and dark blood colour.

Launching this App in Bhopal on Wednesday, Minister for Cooperative affairs Vishwas Sarang claimed that the app could be used for ordering Kadaknath fowl from anywhere in the country.

Found in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts of MP, Kadaknath meat is believed to be nutritious and with low calories.

Comparing Kadaknath with the normal chicken, the minister said that this fowl carries 25 to 27% protein as compared to 18% protein content found in normal chicken.

"This chicken would offer you low fat and low cholesterol," said the MP Minister.

The app would also offer information about the quantity in which the fowl is available with the farmers' societies.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
