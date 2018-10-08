Apple Executive Murder: UP Police May Observe 2nd Round of 'Black Day' on Oct 10 Despite Warning by Top Brass

: Days after Uttar Pradesh police personnel observed Friday as “black day” in support of constable accused in Apple manager murder case, another protest has been slated for October 10.According to an alert issued by SP intelligence of Meerut region, messages urging police constables to boycott their duties on October 10 in support of two murder accused policemen are once again doing rounds on WhatsApp.“Traffic cops should go to duty but not control traffic and civil policemen should go to police stations but not visit any crime spot or attend any public complaints. All (constables) will realise their strength if everybody actively joins the protest for one day. Everybody should arrange a black arm band and be prepared for the protest on October 10,” reads the WhatsApp message.However, deputy inspector general (law and order) Praveen Kumar has dismissed all speculations and called it an act of “some mischief mongers”.Meanwhile, Rakhi Chaudhary, wife of the arrested cop Prashant Chaudhary, has allegedly issued an appeal to all the constables, requesting them not to get involved in any kind of boycott or protests.The UP police have ordered strict action against policemen challenging the state police chief and writing on social media in support of the murder accused cops.With the suspension of two more cops on Sunday, the tally of arrested personnel has gone up to seven. Three police station in-charges were also transferred for failing to meet the DGP’s orders of stopping the protests.UP Police DGP OP Singh said, “We have started a 12-day refresher course for policemen and concerned authorities have been informed about the training process.”The training has begun in Lucknow and will soon start in other zones as well. The sessions will also discuss the issue of human rights in order to change behavioral patterns in cops, he added.“No matter what the rank of an officer is, if he goes against the code of conduct then action will be taken. Social media is being monitored continuously and indiscipline will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.He also appreciated the appeal made by the wife of one of the murder accused cops, calling it a “good gesture”. ​