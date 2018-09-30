Apple Executive Shot Dead by UP Cop Cremated in Lucknow; Ministers, MLAs Attend Funeral

The executive of an Apple store in Lucknow allegedly shot dead by constables in Gomti Nagar was on Sunday cremated in presence of Uttar Pradesh ministers and family members.Vivek Tiwari (38) was shot dead on Saturday by constables Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar while he was going to drop his colleague Sana Khan.His body was cremated at Bhaisakund in present of state minister Brijesh Pathak and local MLA Ashutosh Tondon and others.Asked about the incident, Pathak said, "It's an unfortunate incident and we are with the family members of the victim. We will try to fast track the case so that the family can get justice. I will also request Principal Secretary Home and the DGP to post sensitive policemen in big cities.""We will ensure strict action against the guilty. If needed, a CBI probe will also be recommended," he added.Expressing grief over the incident, UP DGP OP Singh said no amount of apology would suffice for the loss of a precious life or heal and wounds of the devastated family."My heart goes out for the little daughters, wife and family members of Vivek Tiwari. I share my grief with them," he said, adding such deviant, "criminal behaviour" was reprehensible and deserved the strictest punishment."We are determined to punish and wean out such rogues in uniform who hang our heads in shame, at the same time we have also embarked on systemic reforms through behavioural training and humanisation of the force," the DGP said."As we are striving hard for a 360 degree reform of UP Police, it's my request to all of you to not consider the aberration of Lucknow incident as a reflection of what we truly stand for. I solicit your forgiveness, best wishes and cooperation in the journey of reformation ahead," he added.The two constables were arrested and dismissed from the job and an FIR was registered in the matter on the basis of a complaint by Sana Khan.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had Saturday said a CBI inquiry would be recommended if needed.Constable Prashant Chaudhary, however, said after noticing some "suspicious activity", he asked the victim to come out of the SUV but he did not and instead tried to hit him and he had to open fire in self defence.A fired bullet pierced the windscreen as the car rammed into a pillar, police had said.The autopsy report had later confirmed the death was caused by gunshot injuries.District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the case and a SIT was also constituted by the DGP to probe the matter.UP Congress chief Raj Babbar also visited the victim's house Sunday and said, "You (CM) might be busy in political management of the incident otherwise you should have come to meet daughters of the victim."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to corner the BJP government in the state and said he also spoke to the victim's wife Kalpana over phone.